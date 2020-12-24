Rachel Cook Clutches Her Perky Bosom In Stunning, Close-Up Pool Snap

Model and content creator Rachel Cook rocked Instagram on Wednesday night with another sultry snapshot. In the uploaded photo, the Seattle, Washington product ignited her already tempting timeline with a stunning, close-up capture of her upper body as she posed chest-deep in a swimming pool.

Cook teased her 3 million followers by sporting a scanty black top that was covered with contrastingly bright dots or beads. The garment differed from the standard fare of swimwear in that it wrapped around her biceps and forearms, but left her midsection and upper bustline bare to the elements. A lengthy section of mesh fabric along the garment’s upper edge further enhanced an already eye-catching display of cleavage in the shot.

Meanwhile, she raised the temperature even more by clutching her perky bosom with both hands as she was photographed.

The 25-year-old captioned the share by revealing that she had enjoyed herself thoroughly while crafting some exclusive content for her official website. She further implored her admirers to “come say hi.”

Although Cook’s striking visage consistently shows up on a number of outlets — including her own digital platform, Nirvana Magazine — her fans were nonetheless smitten by her latest social media share. One hour after appearing on her profile, the killer close-up had accrued in excess of 15,000 likes. Moreover, the post’s comments section was awash with enthusiastic shout-outs and declarations of love.

“U r an angel on earth!!!!” wrote one particularly impressed fan, who emphasized their affection with a slew of emoji.

“Always super beautiful,” stated a second supporter. “Thanks for crushing it daily on my Instagram feed.”

“One of the most beautiful women on the planet,” opined a third admirer.

“Baddest baddy that’s ever been BAD…” proclaimed another profoundly smitten follower. “Damn [fire emoji]”

Cook’s statuesque body filled the majority of the frame as the camera captured her in close proximity and from an elevated vantage point. The only other thing that was visible in the shot was the water that she stood in, which provided a scintillating, cyan-hued backdrop for her wet, noticeably sun-kissed body.

The Hunted star fired a seductive stare toward the camera while leaning her head to her left side. Her brilliant blue-green eyes were firmly affixed to its lens and her full, pink-colored lips caught the light as they curled into an impish grin.

Although her hips and bare midriff could be seen below the water’s surface, all of the emphasis was on her incredible cleavage in the picture. While the cupping of her breasts with both hands made for a provocative presentation, the sizzle factor was aided significantly by the presence of glinting water droplets dotting the breadth of her bust.

Earlier in the week, Cook was equally as alluring in a post that offered another look at a cornrow-skimpy bikini combo that had featured on her timeline previously.