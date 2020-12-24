Laura Sagra Hangs Decorations On Her Christmas Tree While Wearing White Crop Top And Booty Shorts

Colombian Instagram sensation Laura Sagra impressed her 990,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, December 23, showed the model adding a few last-minute additions to her Christmas tree.

In the caption, Laura declared that there was only one day left to go until Christmas, which was certainly already true in some parts of the world. She then went on to wish all her avid supporters a merry festive season and hoped that God would bless them and their families as well.

Laura wore a white crop top and matching booty shorts in order to get the task done. The crop top featured the Bang energy drink logo emblazoned across the front and plunged down low, revealing the celebrity’s ample cleavage. The matching shorts had a high-waisted band that featured strips of sheer material.

She kept her feet warm with a pair of knee-high socks. Around her neck, Laura also wore a long row of snowflakes in red and white. She also chose a red reindeer antler headband to complete her look. Her blond locks were parted to the side and some sections were not tucked out of the way with the band but framed her pretty face instead.

During the clip, Laura did a variety of activities which included placing several decorations on the tree, eating a cupcake, opening a gift, and patting a ginger cat.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within eight hours, the clip had already racked up 21,300 likes and more than 150 comments from her avid fanbase.

Many of the responses were in languages other than English. “Hermosa” was a Spanish term that cropped up regularly in the comments section and, according to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

There were also plenty of instances of festive wishes in both English and Spanish.

“Merry Christmas to you gorgeous,” one user gushed.

“Feliz Navidad,” another fan wrote in Spanish.

Others were much more interested in commenting on Laura’s looks.

“Gorgeous and hot!!!!” a follower declared.

“Pretty,” a fourth person stated simply before bulking out their statement with a variety of emoji.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to expressing their feelings regarding the video. The most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, plenty of Christmas-themed ones were also on display as well.

Laura often flaunts her flawless figure while wearing swimwear when selecting updates for her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she rocked a unique fish scale-pattern one-piece bathing suit. She teamed this with a white beanie as she posed poolside, much to the delight of her admirers.