Jessica Killings’ Glorious Glutes Take Center Stage In Stimulating Workout Share

Fitness model and influencer Jessica Killings returned to Instagram on Wednesday night with multiple jaw-dropping video clips in a single, stimulating share. In the full-motion slideshow, the 31-year-old — who is appropriately nicknamed “Charm” — put her glorious glutes on full display while working out her midsection in skintight leggings and a similarly snug sports bra.

While workout videos are in regular rotation on Killings’ timeline, her latest slider may have been one of the better examples yet of the lengths she’ll go to in order to build a better booty.

Killings captioned the sexy share by joking that she had uploaded the aforementioned clips at the behest of followers who were dying to know about her leggings. Regardless of the motivation, though, the content was sure to entice her nearly 2 million followers on the platform.

In a matter of minutes, the video update had been double-tapped almost 5,000 times. Meanwhile, fans were taking to the comments section in multitudes to offer praise for the provocative presentation of her shapely, sculpted assets in action.

“Dang…you make working out look good [heart emoji],” stated one fan, to which Killings replied, “I try.”

“Awesome workout,” opined a second supporter. “All those hours I can see it.”

“@jessicakillings you are so amazing and inspiring and awesome,” wrote a third follower. “Much love and respect to you.”

“POW!!” exclaimed another enamored admirer. “Looking Absolutely Bootiful!! Nicely Packed!!”

In the first video, Killings was laying on her side with one arm bracing the weight of her slightly elevated upper half and the other clutching her waist just above her posterior. As she did so, she performed a set of reverse thrusts with her right leg, which was attached to a weight machine.

That was followed by a slide in which the Inland Empire, California native was shown in a standing position as she executed a series of reverse lunges. Upon completing each lunge and returning to a neutral position, she pressed a medium-sized dumbbell overhead.

The third clip found the fitness fanatic doing standing side leg raises. As with her thrusts, the leg that she was working was connected to a machine by way of a wire.

In all three slides, Killings wore the same, black sports bra that left her taut abs and the small of her back bare. Meanwhile, her buns were pleasingly accentuated by her form-fitting, charcoal-hued leggings. She completed the look with a colorful pair of Nikes and a flowing high ponytail.

Just a few days earlier, Killings put her perky bust on display in a post that showed her sporting a plunging dress.