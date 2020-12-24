‘Daredevil’ Britney Spears Lifts Legs Up To Zip Around On Medical Scooter In Semi-Sheer Top

Sam Asghari hopped on the back of his girlfriend's unusual ride.

Britney Spears looked like she had a ton of fun turning her old knee scooter into a toy for a holiday-themed Instagram update. On Wednesday, December 23, the pop icon showed her 27.1 followers how she and her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari, put the piece of medical equipment to good use now that she no longer needs it to get around.

Britney explained that she procured the knee scooter when she broke her foot early this year. As many fans might recall, she was filming one of the dance videos that she often shares on social media when the injury occurred. The moment she leapt up in the air and landed awkwardly on her foot was captured on camera, and she later shared a video of the dancing accident on her Instagram page with a warning that the sound of her bone breaking was “loud.”

The accident didn’t stop Britney from dancing, as evidenced by her latest IG share. However, she kept her footwork simple while prancing around to the holiday classic “Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry. She stepped toward the camera and backed away from it while moving her arms around and making silly faces.

Britney was dressed in a white crop top with fluttery bell sleeves. It was crafted out of thin jersey material. The black bra she wore beneath the shirt was visible through the semi-sheer fabric. Her bottoms were the tiny khaki shorts that often make appearances in her videos. As usual, she wore them slung down low on her hips. She accessorized her casual outfit with a white choker necklace with a brown bead. Her blond hair was pulled back, and her long bangs framed her face.

In the shots where she wasn’t dancing, Britney was shown zipping back and forth across the screen on her four-wheeled medical scooter. She had lifted her legs up so that her knees were curled over the handles, and she was using the knee pad as a seat. Sam squeezed behind her with his knees on the pad. The personal trainer was clad in a gray T-shirt and olive green shorts.

Two of Britney’s tiny pet dogs also made cameos in the clip. The canines were shown chasing the couple across the white backdrop that Britney often uses when filming IG content.

The “Toxic” singer described herself as a “daredevil” in her caption, and she wished her fans a “wonderful Christmas.” Many of her followers returned the love in the comments section.

“You always know how to put a smile on my face,” wrote one admirer.

“Lol I love this silly side of her,” another fan chimed in.

“I’m glad to see you’ve been having fun,” read a third message. “My best wishes to Sam. Please stay safe, guys.”