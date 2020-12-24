Donald Trump Slammed For Issuing Pardon To Jared Kushner’s Father: ‘The Clearing Of The Cronies Continues’

Donald Trump is coming under fire after issuing a pardon to Jared Kushner’s father, part of a wave of controversial pardons as his term comes to an end.

As CNN reported, Trump on Wednesday named 26 new pardons, including Charles Kushner. He had been convicted of tax evasion, with then-U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Chris Christie leading the prosecution against him. He was also convicted of lying to Federal Election Commission. The president also pardoned longtime ally and political adviser Roger Stone and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Jared Kushner has served a number of top roles in the White House, including taking the lead on Middle East issues and business initiatives, despite criticism that he did not have the proper experience to lead these measures.

The decision drew some immediate pushback, with many speaking out against Trump. Adam Klasfeld of Law & Crime said that Trump’s actions appeared to be aimed to helping out those who have supported him in the past.

“Trump pardons PAUL MANAFORT, ROGER STONE and CHARLES KUSHNER (his son-in-law’s father), in a new wave of 26 pardons and three commutations. The clearing of the cronies continues,” Klasfeld tweeted.

Outgoing President Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner’s father Charles, whom then-US Attorney Chris Christie prosecuted for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions. Current swamp status: pic.twitter.com/dyZoUj4y98 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 24, 2020

As Jonathan Swan of Axios reported, Trump was expected to hand out pardons “like Christmas gifts” as he time in office came to an end. He has already handed them out to two convicted Republican representatives, Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins. They were the first two congressmen to endorse Trump’s 2016 election run, the outlet noted. He also pardoned Alex van der Zwaan and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who had both pleaded guilty through the Russia probe.

Trump had already pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The president has been criticized in the past for pardoning those who had supported him, with the first of his presidency going to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He had been found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted Hispanic residents.

One of the most controversial came earlier in the week, when he issued a pardon to members of the military contractor Blackwater who had been found guilty of killing Iraqi civilians in an attack in 2007. As NPR reported, the United Nations Human Rights Office issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” by the move.

“These four individuals were given sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, including on charges of first-degree murder,” spokesperson Marta Hurtado said in a statement. “Pardoning them contributes to impunity and has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future.”