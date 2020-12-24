Niece Waidhofer Stuns As A Scantily-Clad Ringwraith In Tolkien-Inspired Selfie

Model and social media sensation Niece Waidhofer took her nerd cred to a whole new level on Wednesday evening with an alluring selfie inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series. In the photo update, the 30-year-old flaunted her sharp curves and ample assets in a black bra & panties set and lacy, semi-sheer leggings.

However, she also injected the daring display with an unexpected dose of Middle-earth mythos by donning the helmet, weaponry and select pieces of armor worn by the Nazgûl in Peter Jackson’s live-action, cinematic adaptation of the famed fantasy trilogy.

Also known as ringwraiths, black riders or The Nine, the Nazgûl were men who had worn Rings of Power during their natural lives, but eventually succumbed to the will of the Dark Lord Sauron. In doing so, they gained a form of immortality as shadow figures bound to serve their master and the One Ring. In her caption, Waidhofer made reference to the iconic Tolkien characters by using their proper name.

The mash-up of Waidhofer’s sheer sex appeal and the dark terrors tasked with reclaiming the One Ring from Frodo Baggins in LOTR proved an enticing combination for the model’s smitten supporters. Two hours after the post appeared on her timeline, it had been liked more than 60,000 times. Moreover, the comments section was overrun with people publicly swooning with flowery replies.

“I love this photo so much,” raved one fan. “Never thought I’d see a sexy Nazgûl, but I’m so glad I have.”

“Angmarry me,” joked a second commenter, a reference to the Witch-king of Angmar, the chief of the ringwraiths.

“Something about this makes me want to take you out to a nice steak dinner,” confessed another admirer.

“Is this in the extended version? Alexa, buy all the ‘LOTR’ movies,” wrote a fourth devotee.

Waidhofer stood before a large mirror to snap her selfie, which allowed the breadth of her shapely physique to be captured on-frame. Although her face was covered by her spiked helmet, which resembled that of the Witch-king, her ample bosom, sizzling cleavage, taut midsection and thick thighs were all very visible in the shot.

As ever, the incredible curves created by her narrow waist and jutting hips were impossible to ignore in spite of her eye-catching, charcoal-colored armor components.

The Texas product wore a pair of large, spiky gauntlets as she posed, but still managed to hold her smartphone in one hand while the other clutched a large, similarly spiked flail. Meanwhile, her leggings flowed into a set of greaves and sabatons.

Mere hours before donning the armor in her latest update, Waidhofer had already raised temperatures on her timeline with a Christmas-themed update in which she wore a lacy thong.