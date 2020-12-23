Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Curves In An Emerald Green Dress

Dolly Castro traded in her workout gear for another look that was just as hot. The model’s December 23 Instagram upload included two new images that saw her in the same tight ensemble.

The first image in the series saw the model posing in the center of the frame. Dolly stood in front of a garage door with wood paneling. She accentuated her curves by popping out her hip and put both hands near her face, as she averted her gaze off-camera. The second photo captured Dolly with her feet shoulder-width apart. She tucked her arms near her chest, further accentuating her bust. The model tilted her head to the side and met the lens with a smile.

Dolly flaunted her curvaceous physique in an emerald green dress. The garment was constructed of a velvet fabric that clung tightly over her body. It had a sweetheart neckline that plunged low into her chest, treating her eager audience to a great view of her ample assets. It had a pair of thin, spaghetti straps that were snug on her shoulders, and her arms were bare.

The dress proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and trim waist. The piece hugged her shapely thighs and pert derriere, cutting off near her knees and leaving her ankles bare. Dolly wore a pair of strappy gold heels to complete the sexy ensemble. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and loose waves that tumbled over her back.

Dolly added several accessories to her outfit, including a black purse with a chain strap. She also wore a pair of gold Chanel earrings, which provided her look with the perfect amount of bling. In the caption of the upload, she expressed her love for velvet fabric and asked her fans what they’re planning on wearing for Christmas Eve.

Within a matter of minutes, the update has amassed more than 7,700 likes and 200-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Dolly on her amazing figure, while a few more commented to let her know their outfit selection for the holidays. A few more social media users were unable to find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“I’m wearing gold babe but this velvet dress is gorgeous,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful. That’s my favorite color,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“We gotta protect that blessed smile,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

“I’m wearing red and green likely. You look absolutely gorgeous, Dolly. Thank you,” one more added with a few hearts.