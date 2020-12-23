Abby Rao & Daisy Keech Spotlight Perky Assets In Tempting Tandem Update

Blonde bombshells Abby Rao and Daisy Keech — who famously co-founded The Clubhouse creator collective in Beverly Hills earlier this year — joined forces again on Wednesday for a sexy, new Instagram share. In the two-pic slideshow, the delectable duo was snapped flaunting their taut, sinuous physiques in booty shorts, scanty tops and socks.

Each slide put the emphasis on a different part of their pert anatomies, as the two were shown from the front and side in the first snap, while the second shot put the focus on their pert posteriors in skintight shorts.

Although the pictures were shared on Rao’s timeline, the tempting 23-year-old offered a special shout-out to her partner-in-crime in the post’s caption, tagging Keech and stating that people should keep their “real ones” close.

The enthusiastic response to their provocative pairing left little doubt as to why the two women have amassed a combined 7.8 million followers on the platform. In just over two hours after it went live on her feed, Rao’s update had racked up nearly 120,000 double-taps. Moreover, the comments section was bombarded with words of praise and virtual wolf whistles.

“Double adorable,” raved one supporter. “Blonde bombshell power.”

“Both of you always look absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a second smitten commenter.

“@abbyrao and @daisykeech you are so sexy [multiple emoji],” write a third devotee.

“OOGA AOOGA BOOGA BIGGITY WHOOPITY I NEED ME SOME OF THAT,” exclaimed a fourth follower.

In the first slide, the TikTok stars were captured in a medium-wide shot with Rao’s body facing the camera directly while Keech was captured from the side.

Rao was wearing cream-colored bottoms that were high-waisted and a tight, white t-shirt that was tied off just below the bustline. The model stood confidently with one arm resting at her side and the other holding her smartphone out in front of her. Her lengthy, golden-colored mane covered her shoulders as she stared into the device’s screen with her full lips parted.

Keech, meanwhile, was sitting on her knees atop a nearby sofa. Her head was turned away from the camera as she posed in a tight pair of pink shorts which were emblazoned with horseshoes and a mini tank top. Her blond hair was pulled into a loose bun in the back.

In the second shot, Rao and Keech were snapped from behind and from closer proximity as they sat next to one another on the sofa. Keech sat somewhat behind Rao and looked to be fashioning her friend’s hair into a back ponytail.

Their peachy, back-side assets were the clear focus of the sultry snap as both women’s backsides dominated the lower half of the frame in their tight-fitting bottom garments. Keech’s curvature was particularly well-evidenced as the pink material seemingly melded to the contours of her cheeky attributes.

Earlier this month, Rao brought the heat in an update that showed her going braless under another knotted top.