Kylie Jenner Rocks A Ribbed Crop Top & Flaunts Abs While Posing In Front Of A Private Jet

Kylie Jenner’s most recent social Instagram is getting noticed for several different reasons. The lip kit mogul took to her page on Wednesday to share a sizzling series of images that saw her in the same, sexy outfit.

The first photo in the series captured Jenner posing in front of a private jet. The plane itself was white, and it had a row of windows and a pale pink stripe on the side. She had her chest facing toward the camera and her arms near her sides. The second image saw Jenner posing in the same spot, but her pose was slightly altered. The next few images also treated fans to a great view of Jenner’s entire outfit.

She showed off her fit figure in a tiny crop top, and the brown-colored garment perfectly complemented her bronze complexion. It had a ribbed fabric and no sleeves that left her arms on full display. The neckline was high. and it covered the majority of Jenner’s collar. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her chest, cutting off near her ribs and leaving her defined abs on display.

She teamed the look with a pair of white pants that hugged her curves in all the right ways. The waistband was worn over the model’s navel, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass frame. The garment was decorated with brown crosses, which added another sexy element to her ensemble. Kylie wore a fuzzy purse that was slung over one shoulder. She pulled her long, dark locks back into a ponytail and rocked a pair of earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling.

In the caption of the update, Jenner reminded her fans that Xmas eve is tomorrow, adding a single white heart emoji to the end. It has not taken fans to take notice of her new post, and in a matter of hours, it’s accrued more than 4 million likes and 14,000 comments. Some social media users commented on the image to ask Jenner where she was heading, while several others wished her a Merry Christmas. A few more couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“Mrs Clause and her sleigh. You look like a snack baby,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“All I want for is Christmas is you,” a second social media user chimed in.

“In case nobody has told you this yet, you are loved,” another fan chimed in with a few smiley face emoji.

“Babe u are so gorgeous amd I still dont know how you had a baby bc that body is ridic,” one more commented.