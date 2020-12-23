Gabriella Abutbol Puts Booty On Display In Cheeky Polka-Dot Bikini: ‘Sadly No My Butt Is Not This Big’

Gabriella explained why her backside looked so large.

Gabriella Abutbol confessed that her pert derrière wasn’t as big as it appeared to be in the trio of photos that she shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 23. She was shown rocking a revealing string bikini while posing in a way that caused her severe pain.

Gabriella’s swimsuit was a bright shade of green with a pattern of white polka dots in varying sizes. Its base color was striking against her deep tan, while its playful print suited her bubbly, fun-loving personality. Because she was photographed lying on her stomach, her two-piece’s top was partially hidden from view. It had a low front with a narrow back and thin shoulder straps.

Gabriella’s bottoms’ featured a sliding string style with ties on the top and bottom. The back was scrunched to create a cheeky look that showcased her round, peachy buns. In her caption, she revealed that her butt looked larger than it actually is due to the “angles” of her pics. She was stretched out on what appeared to be the edge of her pool. It was formed from pieces of rough stone in a pale color palette that included beige, yellow, and a hint of pink. A higher ledge constructed out of the same natural material formed most of the background of her images, along with some out-of-focus green foliage.

The model’s right wrist and hand were extended out over the edge of her rocky resting place. For her first photo, she crossed her left arm over her right and rested the side of her head against the former. Segments of her brunette hair framed her face, while the rest was pushed over one shoulder to leave the view of her back unobstructed. She appeared to lift the left side of her booty up a bit as she gazed at the camera. Her lips formed a small smile.

For her next two shots, she lifted her head up and grabbed the side of her hair with her upraised left hand. She only slightly altered her pose and facial expression in the pics, which both provided a better view of the gold bangle that was her only visible bling.

According to Gabriella, her poses were so uncomfortable that her back hurt for a week after the photoshoot. Her fans seemed to think that the results were worth her putting her spine on the line.

“It does look like a lovely peach there!” wrote one of her Instagram followers in the comments section of her post.

“Gorgeous from every angle,” added another admirer.

“I hope your back is better now and there’s nothing wrong with your butt, it like you is absolutely perfect,” a third message read.