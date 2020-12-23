‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Masks Up With Her Family For Festive Christmas Card Photo

The famous family posed for a Christmas card that was perfect for 2020.

Lisa Rinna shared her family’s adorable Christmas card to her Instagram page.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, took to her social media page to post a pic of her clan as they posed in matching black turtlenecks, Santa hats, and face masks that said “Merry Christmas”‘ on them in red letters adorned with holly.

Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin, and daughters Delilah Belle, 22, and Amelia Gray, 19, peeked over their masks for the adorable shots, which were all taken separately and put together for one photo.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, the Rinna Beauty founder revealed that the too-cute pose was all her husband’s idea. She also wished her 2.6 million social media followers a Merry Christmas.

Fans praised Harry’s cute card idea in the comments section.

“Harry always keeps it festive!” one follower wrote.

Others noted that Lisa’s eyes were “smiling” in the shot, while a few thought it appeared that Harry had a more serious face under his mask.

“You are giving great smize [Lisa Rinna],” a fan wrote.

And others zeroed in on the festive face masks and how they will forever mark the holiday season of 2020.

“Memories! You will look back and say I can’t believe we had to wear a mask. Memory you’ll never forget! Merry Christmas!” one follower chimed in.

“Most ‘covered up’ I’ve ever seen this family,” another commenter cracked, in a clear reference to Lisa’s infamous swimsuit dance videos and other posts in which she is scantily clad.

A few fans also offered holiday greetings to Lisa’s mom, Lois Rinna. The 91-year-old has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several times in the past and periodically pops up on her daughter’s Instagram page in dance videos.

Unfortunately, the dance videos have been throwbacks this year, because the famous family hasn’t seen the Rinna matriarch in months. Earlier this month, Lisa shared a clip of her dancing with Lois on Instagram, in a post seen here, and she revealed she hasn’t seen her mom in person since last December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven’t seen Lois since last Christmas. She is doing great I’m so happy to report, but we miss her so much!!!”Lisa wrote.

Some of Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have also posted their holiday photos on Instagram. Kyle Richards shared a snap of her alongside her husband and daughters dressed in matching red and green pajamas while posing with their six dogs as all of the canines looked straight at the camera.