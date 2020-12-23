Olivia Mathers Wows In A Colorful Strapless Bikini: ‘Summer Spice’

Model Olivia Mathers wowed her 600,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday when she showed off her phenomenal bikini body in a hot new share.

The Aussie hottie sent temperatures soaring as she worked the camera in a skimpy two-piece from Luli Fama Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. It boasted an abstract pattern in a bright color scheme of neon pink, green, and blue that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed thanks to the swimsuit’s racy design.

Olivia’s bikini included a strapless top that fit snugly around her voluptuous chest. It had a low-cut bandeau neckline that showcased her bronzed decolletage and toned shoulders as well as her voluptuous cleavage. A sexy cut-out fell in between its square cups, teasing another peek at her assets that gave her look a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of v-style bikini bottoms. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that exposed Olivia’s curvy hips and long, lean legs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

A geotag indicated that Olivia was in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia when the photo was snapped. She stood slightly in profile to the camera and tugged at her swim top while closing her eyes in a blissful manner.

The breeze blew gently through her long, dirty blond locks, revealing that dainty gold hoop earrings she accessorized with to give her look a hint of bling. Behind her was a stunning view of the waves crashing into the shore, adding a tropical and summery vibe to the photo.

Fans seemed thrilled by Olivia’s latest jaw-dropping swimwear ensemble, as evidenced by the 25,000 likes it has racked up since hitting her page. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well to shower the social media star with love.

“You are the perfection,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“So stunning,” a third follower remarked, adding several heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“You look absolutely incredible!!!!” added a fourth admirer.

As it is summer in Australia, Olivia is often seen rocking barely there swimwear on her feed. In another recent upload, she sported a skimpy floral two-piece, which she wore in an upside-down fashion. The unique look proved to be popular as well, amassing more than 48,000 likes and 237 comments to date.