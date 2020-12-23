Yuliett Torres Sucks On A Lollypop As She Kneels On A Sofa And Flaunts Her Booty

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres wowed her 8.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 22, showed the celebrity kneeling on a plush sofa while wearing a skimpy outfit.

In the caption, she used the single word “Sweet” as she sucked on a lollypop. It was unclear if Yuliett was referring to the sweet treat, herself, or both. However, her fans quickly dived into the comments section to give their opinion on the matter.

Yuliett wore a bright red cropped T-shirt that clung to her ample chest as she looked back over one shoulder at her intended audience. She teamed this with red-and-white Christmas-themed booty shorts and long white socks.

The Instagram sensation knelt provocatively on a settee in all of the shots, giving her admirers an eyeful of her toned legs and flawless buns. Her dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. She then pulled her hair back into a low ponytail. Some tendrils were allowed to hang free and framed her gorgeous face, the rest tumbled down over her back.

In one hand she held a small red lollypop in the same shade as her top. She mostly held it up to her lips but one photo showed her actually licking it before she smiled at her fans in the last pic.

Yuliett’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. In less than a day, the set had already racked up a whopping 206,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments from her legions of fans.

Many of the comments were in languages other than English. The Spanish term “hermosa” often cropped up. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

“Sexi babe,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so pretty,” a fan remarked.

“Delicious,” another user stated simply.

“Those beautiful sexy eyes and amazing gorgeous smile just mesmerizing,” a fourth person wrote, also using a wide variety of emoji at the end of their statement.

As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers simply used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. Considering the content, the peach one also got a serious workout as well.

Yuliett often shares risqué content with her official social media account As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posed on a kitchen countertop as she ate a slice of pizza. Once again, she had her pert derriere on display as well as some underboob thanks to a drastically cropped top.