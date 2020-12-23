Celeste Bright Rocks Sheer Stockings & Push-Up Bra In Scorching New Photo

Celeste Bright wowed her 720,000 followers with another scorching new Instagram photo that has been earning her rave reviews. The image was shared on her feed two days before Christmas, and it added some serious heat.

The photo captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a light-colored backdrop, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her bombshell curves. Celeste put one hand on her hip and draped the opposite near her side as she gazed into the lens with a sultry stare. She popped her right hip to the side and staggered her feet for the sultry shot.

Celeste flaunted her bombshell body in an all-black ensemble that left little to the imagination. On her upper half, she wore a black push up bra that was constructed of lace fabric. It had a scooping neckline and a set of small cups that plunged low into her chest and showed off her ample bust. The garment had an underwire bottom that was tight on her ribs, further enhancing her cleavage. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her bronze biceps were in full view. She also sported a pair of leather gloves.

Celeste paired the bra with sheer stockings that took her look to a whole new level. She rocked a pair of skimpy black panties that showed more than they covered. The garment had a set of thin, string sides that were tight on her hips. She wore the stockings pulled up high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. There were a pair of cutouts near her hips, and the rest of the garment proceeded to fit tightly on her legs.

Celeste styled her long, blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the upload’s caption, she tagged her photographer and Victoria’s Secret, giving them credit for the sexy outfit.

The model’s fans have been thrilled with the post, and it’s already earned more than 14,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Celeste’s fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Irresistibly Beautiful and incredibly sexy,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Hot as sexy. Absolutely stunning,” a second chimed in.

“Could be the next Bond girl,” a third wrote with a few red hearts.

“You look amazing, so beautiful. How are you even real?” one more asked.