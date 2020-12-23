Lyna Perez Shows Off A Scandalous Amount Of Underboob At The Pool In A Crop Top & Thong Bikini Bottoms

Lyna Perez gave her 5.9 million Instagram followers an early Christmas present on Wednesday when she posted a sizzling new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

The model was seen taking a dip in the pool in the eye-popping new addition to her feed. She posed about waist-deep in the refreshing water with her back to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to stare back at the lens with parted lips and a smoldering gaze.

It appeared to be the perfect day to relax by the water, as the bright blue sky was lit up by the golden glow of the sun. Several tall palm trees could also be seen in the background, giving the image a tropical vibe.

As for her pool day look, Lyna opted to go scantily clad in a racy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. She slipped into a pair of barely there thong bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up, leaving her enviable bronzed buns and shapely thighs well on display for her audience to admire. The swimwear had beaded tassels hanging from its thin waistband, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

The brunette bombshell ditched her matching bikini top in favor of a ribbed white crop top, though the number was just as risque as swimwear, if not more. The piece boasted a daringly short length that wasn’t even long enough to cover up her voluptuous chest, leaving a scandalous amount of bare underboob exposed as she worked the camera.

She accessorized with a pair of dainty hoop earrings that gave her look the perfect hint of bling, and styled her dark locks in two flirty pigtails that sat high up on either side of her head.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to show the racy snapshot some love. It has amassed over 53,000 likes within the short time as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You the finest lady on earth,” one person wrote.

“Just unbelievably gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Beautiful. Looking amazing, love you,” a third follower gushed.

“Stunning babe,” added a fourth admirer.

Lyna has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of smoking-hot updates lately. Last week, she sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her ample assets by going braless underneath a slinky robe. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 198,000 likes and 5,226 comments to date.