Ashley Resch Puts Buns On Display In Turquoise Bikini: ‘Beach Days Or Days In The Snow?’

It may be cold outside in the U.S. in the lead up to Christmas. However, Instagram model Ashley Resch warmed things up for her 945,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 23, showed the celebrity posing outside while wearing a skimpy blue bikini.

In the caption, she asked her supporters which they preferred: beach or wintry days. This came hot on the heels of yesterday’s post in which she shared some photos of herself standing outside in the snow.

Ashley wore a turquoise bathing suit that showed off her curvaceous figure perfectly. Not a lot of the top could be seen as she was standing side-on to the camera as she posed against a concrete barrier while eating a snow cone. She also wore a long-sleeved Champion sweater that was cropped dramatically over the top of her swimwear. However, the thong-backed briefs gave Ashley’s intended audience a bird’s eye view of her booty.

Ashley also wore white socks with blue-and-white runners. Her blond curls were also pulled up on top of her head in a half-ponytail.

Two shots were shared to her social media account. Giving similar poses, Ashley looked over one shoulder in the first photo and then at the landscape in front of her in the second one.

Photographer J Swain was also tagged in the caption, giving fans an indication of who was responsible for the spectacular shots.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took an hour for the set to rack up 8,800 likes and more than 130 comments from her dedicated admirers.

Fans immediately started sharing their preferred season with the Canadian model.

“Winter [days] are the best,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beach days,” a fan simply stated.

For others, though, it was all about Ashley’s flawless figure.

“Omg baby You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” another user declared.

“You are [a] stunning and very sexy lady,” a fourth person wrote, before adding a long row of emoji to the end of their statement.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Ashley’s latest update. The most often used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also saw a lot of traction as well.

This is not the first time that Ashley has shared snaps while wearing this ensemble. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she gave her audience a front-on view of the outfit. Once again, she enjoyed a snow cone during the photo shoot.