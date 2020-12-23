Jane Seymour, 69, Slays & Stretches Out In A Black Sports Bra & Leggings

Actress Jane Seymour recently took to Instagram to show her 181,000 followers her fit figure, even at 69, in athletic attire. The photo was captured in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated, and Jane stood with one foot on a stretch of manicured green grass and the other placed on a stone step leading to a large patio area. Several lush green bushes with vibrant red flowers were visible in the background, as was a gorgeous house with large windows and glass doors.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Jane’s fit figure. She rocked a simple monochromatic workout look that showed off her physique to perfection. She had on a pair of black leggings that clung to her sculpted lower body, hugging her pert posterior, toned thighs and calves. The bottoms were a capri length, coming to just a few inches above her ankles. She paired them with what appeared to be black leather slide-on shoes rather than traditional sneakers, and she was in the process of stretching out into a lunge when the photo was captured.

She paired the leggings with a simple sports bra that had a scooped neckline and thick straps extending over her shoulders. Several inches of her flat stomach were on display in the look, and she rested one hand on her thigh while the other settled near her hip.

Jane had on no accessories apart from a ring on one hand, and a radiant smile graced her stunning features. Her long red locks were pulled back in a high ponytail, with some wispy bangs grazing her eyebrows and framing her face.

She paired the image with a long caption in which she encouraged her audience to stay active throughout challenging times. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 1,600 likes within 37 minutes of going live. It also received 90 comments in the same brief time span.

“Go strong sister,” one fan wrote, loving the share.

“You are so beautiful and incredible Jane. I try to walk as much as possible… take care of yourself and thank you for all the happiness you bring us,” another follower chimed in.

“Looking good,” a third fan remarked simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You look fantastic, Jane! A true beauty!” yet another added.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jane shared a gorgeous shot in which she rocked an airy sleeveless dress while doing some ballet moves outdoors in her garden. She was barefoot, balancing on the ball of one foot while the other was extended behind her, her long red locks tumbling down her back as she showed off her elegant physique.