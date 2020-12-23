‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Faces Chase’s Questions As Sonny Remains Missing

General Hospital fans were left hanging at the end of Wednesday’s episode. Carly returned home without Sonny and tried to hide her concerns from her family. At the very end of the December 23 show, she walked to the door and police lights could be seen lighting up the sky. The sneak peek for what comes next certainly raises more questions than it answers.

Throughout Wednesday’s General Hospital show, Carly tried to get into the holiday spirit with her loved ones. Michael, Willow, Wiley, and Lucas were there, as were Jax and Josslyn. Jason was there, anxiously watching Carly as she tried to hide her worry over Sonny still being missing.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the flashing red and blue lights will pave way to Chase and another PCPD officer standing at Carly’s door. Chase will say that he’s there to speak with her about her husband.

Naturally, given the circumstances, Carly will tense up as she waits to hear what comes next. She will surely brace herself expecting to hear Chase tell her that Sonny was found dead. Luckily, General Hospital teasers suggest that won’t be the case.

As SheKnows Soaps notes, General Hospital viewers won’t see this conversation play out until Monday, December 28. An encore episode airs on Thursday, and sports will air in that time slot on Friday.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

What is it about Sonny that has Chase and another officer showing up with lights flashing to talk to Carly? General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will manage to keep her cool during this conversation.

Carly knows a lot about what exactly happened with Sonny over the previous few hours, thanks to Jason filling her in on the details. However, she’s not about to fill Chase in on any specifics.

Next Tuesday, Carly will get a visit from someone else. This is said to involve someone unexpected, but nothing more is known about the identity of this visitor yet.

Where is Sonny? How long can Carly keep this situation hidden from everybody else? General Hospital teasers from Soap Central note that not too far down the road, Sonny will get a ghostly visit from his father Mike.

A visit like that could certainly suggest that Sonny will be in a bad spot in some sense. Mike likely “visits” to encourage his son to push forward and return to his family, or something of that nature.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of December 28 will be packed with plenty of drama in addition to this Sonny and Carly saga, and viewers can’t wait to see what’s on the horizon.