Niece Waidhofer Rocks Lace Thong In Front Of Christmas Tree On Her Knees & References Mariah Carey

Niece wore a holiday-themed look.

Niece Waidhofer dressed up like a gift with little wrapping for the latest racy addition to her Instagram page. The model wore a tiny pair of panties in the pic and referenced a classic holiday song in her caption.

Niece joked that the aim of her post was to get her followers to quote the title lyric from the Mariah Carey tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” To portray the perfect present, Niece posed on her knees in front of a Christmas tree decorated with gold ornaments and twinkling white lights. A few of the gifts under the tree were packaged in gold boxes. One present that stood out from the rest was wrapped in metallic wrapping paper and decorated with a glittery ribbon topped with a rose.

The model wore a pair of towering high heels that complemented her gilded décor. Her gold shoes boasted long stiletto heels, tall platforms, and peep toes. Two thin straps crossed over her feet and buckled on the sides. Her footwear’s festive lacquered red bottoms identified them as Christian Louboutin designs.

The rest of Niece’s revealing ensemble consisted of a nude lingerie set crafted out of exquisite floral lace. Her bottoms were a thong that left almost none of her pert posterior to the imagination as she leaned forward and popped it out while arching her back. The right cup of her matching bra peeked out over the top of a cropped green camisole that appeared to be made out of silk. The neckline and bottom of the piece were trimmed with delicate scallop lace with eyelash finishing.

The model wore a piece of wide green ribbon tied around her right thigh like a garter. She appeared to have a much thinner ivory ribbon tied around her neck, choker-style. Her chocolate-colored hair was coiffed in bouncy curls that flowed down her back. Her dark locks were in sharp contrast with her flawless fair skin.

Niece was pictured turning her head to give the camera a cheeky grin. Her eyes were aimed to the side of her photographer.

“Better than an elf on a shelf,” wrote one of her Instagram followers in the comments section of her post.

“Whore on the floor,” Niece cracked in response.

“Tease on her knees. (Said with love of course),” another admirer chimed in.

“Whatta fruit cake,” quipped a third fan.

Niece previously spread some holiday cheer with a sexy video of herself decorating the Christmas tree in a booty-baring Santa costume that included a black garter belt and thigh-high stockings.