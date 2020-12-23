Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Low-Cut Top & Tight Sequin-Covered Pants For Sexy Update

British bombshell and actress Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she flaunted her flawless figure in a festive setting. Elizabeth stood in front of a stunning Christmas tree decorated in shades of red and gold, with a variety of ornaments and warm white lights, and there were a few large golden reindeer near the base of the tree to add to the seasonal vibe.

Elizabeth mentioned in the caption that she would simply be enjoying a quiet holiday season at home with her family, but she didn’t allow that to stop her from getting all dolled up. She showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage in a black long-sleeved crop top with semi-sheer fabric on the sleeves and ruffled embellishments on the cuffs and along the neckline. The neckline dipped low, and the garment also exposed a small sliver of her toned stomach. She also mentioned in the caption that the shirt she wore was decades old, a piece from back in the ’90s.

Elizabeth paired the sexy black top with some trousers crafted entirely from a sequin-covered material. The bottoms clung to her hips and toned thighs, catching the light and accentuating her fit figure.

She stood with her legs a bit more than hip distance apart, both hands by her sides. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and the dark tresses almost blended in with her shirt, although they had a stunning sheen to them.

She kept the accessories simple, opting to add nothing but a pair of statement earrings. She flashed a radiant smile at the camera, and her gorgeous physique was on full display in the bold ensemble.

Elizabeth’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 7,300 likes within 24 minutes, as well as 357 comments from her eager fans.

“OMG… You really got it goin’ on, Liz. Dig that outfit!” one fan wrote.

“Really beautiful,” another follower chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“Merry Christmas to your family and you look fantastic,” a third fan remarked, combining holiday well wishes with flirtation in his comment.

“Just stunned at how you looked on strictly last week! The whole family were awestruck with your continued beauty and glow!!” another follower chimed in, referencing a television program that Elizabeth appeared on.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth teased a cameo appearance she had on the British hit Strictly Come Dancing, sharing a snap in which she wore a sparkling blue dress with a plunging neckline.