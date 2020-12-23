Corrie Yee Gets Oiled Up While Wearing A Tiny Gold Lamé Bikini In Scintillating Video Update

Fitness model Corrie Yee took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon with a tantalizing update that wowed her 1.1 million followers. The stunning brunette rocked a tiny bathing suit that left little to the imagination in a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photo shoot.

Corrie’s skimpy bikini featured a pale gold lamé fabric in a shade close enough to her skin tone to give the initial impression that she was nude. The shimmer of the material was echoed by the tantalizing sheen of her body, which had been generously smoothed with oil to create a reflective surface that highlighted her toned physique.

The top of the suit had narrow triangle cups pulled far apart from one another to display the entirety of her cleavage and the inner curves of her breasts. Both pieces were held together with sets narrow cording encircling her rib cage and behind her neck, but the bows in which they were tied were a thicker satin ribbon, giving the garment a feminine touch.

The matching bottoms had a similar design, with shiny bows tied high around either side of her shapely hips. They dipped low down in the center to expose the maximum amount of her taut abdominal muscles.

Corrie accessorized with sparkling silver clover stud earrings and a small crystal pendant with a floral motif around her neck. She was barefoot during the clip, but kept her toes pointed as she posed to accentuate the extension of her remarkably long legs.

Corrie credited Los Angeles-based creative director Christian Michel in the caption, as well a mentioning California concierge The Nightfall Group, presumably for scouting the glamorous set location.

The photo shoot occurred in an enormous bedroom with neutral white-and-wood decor that enhanced Corrie’s incredible appearance. She was captured from numerous angles and in multiple positions in the series of quick video cuts, and at one point, a man holding a camera and dressed in shorts and a t-shirt could be seen pulling a floor-to-ceiling curtain closed to block the sunshine streaming in from the background.

She perched on the wide edge of a low, wooden bed frame with her knees wide open, or on the floor leaning back against the frame as she slowly caressed her decolletage and ran her fingers through her long, dark tresses. A large cream and dappled brown animal skin was placed diagonally on the floor on which she reclined.

The track “For The Night” by artist Pop Smoke, featuring Lil’ Baby and DaBaby, was selected as the musical accompaniment to the post.