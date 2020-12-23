Bri Teresi Kneels In A Plaid Skirt & Matching Crop While Posing With A Putter

Bri Teresi combined sports and fashion in her most recent Instagram update. The model and social media influencer shared the sizzling new image on her feed on December 23, and her fans have been buzzing ever since.

The photo captured Bri kneeling in the center of the frame. The setting was familiar and Bri appeared to be posing in the same wood cabin as she had a few days prior. She had a putter in one hand, and she rested the opposite hand on her thigh. Bri tilted her head to the side and had her lips slightly parted as she met the lens with an alluring stare. Bri flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy set that left little to the imagination.

On her upper half, she wore a top with a plaid pattern that complimented her fair skin. It had a scooping neckline and a row of buttons that ran down the center of her chest, drawing attention to her ample bust. The piece was sleeveless and left her slender arms fully exposed. The hemline hit near her ribs and the cropped cut exposed her chiseled abs — something that her fans hardly seemed to mind.

She teamed the look with a tiny skirt that matched the same color and style. It had a thick waistband that was high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and slender frame. To up the ante even further, the piece had pleated fabric that gave it a sexy, schoolgirl vibe. The garment hit high on her legs and left her shapely thighs entirely exposed. Bri completed her look with a pair of knee-high socks.

She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. Bri also sported a pair of dangly earrings, which provided her look with just the proper amount of bling.

In the caption of the post, Bri included information on a giveaway where the winner would receive a round of golf with her. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sexy photo, and it has earned more than 2,500 likes and 100-plus comments.

“Goood lawd…. love that color on you!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Such a beautiful young lady. I would love to play a round of golf with you,” a second chimed in.

“You look stunning in green. You’re so beautiful!” another fan complimented.

“Absolutely beautiful awesome my queen i send one kiss,” one more gushed with a few flames.