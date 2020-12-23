Jessica Simpson Poses In A Slinky Black Dress For Glam Spaghetti Dinner

The 'Open Book' author cooked up a glam shot in the kitchen.

Jessica Simpson posed in a slinky black dress as she got glam in the kitchen.

In a new photo shared on Instagram, the gorgeous mom of three stunned in a form-fitting black dress and sparkly heels as she ate some spaghetti noodles straight from the pot. Jessica’s svelte figure was noticeable in the curve-hugging dress more than a year after losing 100 pounds following the birth of her baby daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer had her hair pulled up into a high ponytail as she posed next to a counter stocked with cooking supplies and other ingredients for her meal. A chalkboard behind the star announced the menu for the evening: Spaghetti and meatballs with basil, tomatoes, and olive oil.

In the caption, it was noted that Jessica was “cooking up” a celebration at her home.

The post received thousands of likes and heart and fire emoji in the comments section, as well as remarks from fans who raved about how “amazing” Jessica looks nearly six months after turning 40. Many followers zeroed in on Jessica’s stunning figure and others said she appears to be aging backward.

“Love this photo!! Your curves, the hair, makeup, and playfulness in the kitchen!” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous… and reversing time, you look incredible,” another added.

“Slaying!!! Gonna melt the ice in the fridge!!!!” a third admirer chimed in.

Another commenter said Jessica is in such great shape right now that she should do another Dukes of Hazzard movie. In the first film back in 2004, the singer made headlines for her Daisy Duke shorts.

And after one fan joked that Jessica has come a long way since her “Chicken of the Sea” tuna days, another commenter expressed home that the former Newlywed star’s next project would be a cookbook, perhaps with secrets to the diet plan that helps keep her in such fabulous shape.

Jessica has been posing at her California home for new shots for her fashion line amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this isn’t the first time she got into glam mode in a kitchen for one of her homegrown ad campaigns. Last month, she posed while sitting on the kitchen floor wearing a cheetah-print sweatsuit and high heels, and she somehow made cake batter look glamorous. She has also modeled for photos on the staircase in the foyer of her California home, as well as in her library.