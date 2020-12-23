Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless & Censors Curves With Her Hands On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat in a scorching social media update on Wednesday, December 23. The “Queen of Curves” showed off her hourglass shape, tantalizing her 9.1 million followers with an upload where she left very little to the imagination.

The raven-haired bombshell was bare-breasted in the provocative shot. Abigail modestly covered her nipples with her hands as she flaunted her voluminous cleavage.

On her lower half, Abigail rocked a tiny white thong that clung to her curves. She put her voluptuous hips and toned thighs on display as she posed for the camera.

Abigail’s midsection was also spectacular. She showed off her chiseled abs and minuscule waist that highlighted her enviable hourglass frame.

The social media star swept her long, thick hair in a side part. She then allowed her full hair to cascade down her back and shoulders in soft-loose waves.

Abigail wore a sparkly beaded multi-necklace around her neck. The jewelry drew the eye to her bronzed décolletage, and her topless state, while the large rings she sported also focused the attention on her bust.

The influencer wore a garter belt around her hips. Its straps tied to her white latex boots for a refreshing take on the sexy piece of lingerie.

Abigail posed indoors. Sheer netting surrounded her as she posed for the camera, ensuring a mysterious and romantic vibe.

The 28-year-old thrust her chest forward as she cupped her breasts. She put one leg forward as she tilted her hips, and created a curvy silhouette. Abigail looked sideways and parted her lips for a seductive shot.

It appeared as if Abigail was in the mood for riddles on hump day. In her caption, she wrote that she would follow back a person who correctly guessed the number that she was thinking. The model added a Santa emoji before stating that she would choose the winner in 24 hours.

Her fans raced to engage with her on the platform. Many guessed a random number, while others waxed lyrical about her beautiful body. The photo has already accumulated more than 60,000 views in the short time since she first updated her feed.

One fan thought that she resembled divinity.

“You are a goddess!” they raved.

“You look amazing in white and this outfit is [flame emoji]” another gushed.

A third Instagrammer tried to guess the number that she was thinking of. Although “69” was a popular prediction, the user had an interesting hypothesis.

“Beautiful pic @abigailratchford! I’m going to say 12 for the month due to the holiday!” they gushed before adding a slew of emoji.

Recently, Abigail showcased massive sideboob while wearing a plunging bodysuit.