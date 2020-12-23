‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Pair Call It Quits: Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Announce Their Separation

Another married couple from The Bachelor franchise has called it quits. After months of speculation, Bachelor in Paradise stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have confirmed that they have separated.

Confirmation of the split came on Wednesday via People. Carly and Evan met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and got married the following summer. They quickly welcomed a daughter, Bella, to the family. Baby Charlie came a year ago, and he joined his big sister along with Evan’s three sons from a prior relationship.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the couple said in a statement.

Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, had sparked a lot of speculation among franchise fans over the past few months. The last photo she shared on her Instagram page that included him came around Halloween. He doesn’t post on his page all that often, and his last photo that included Carly was uploaded last June.

“We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this,” their statement continued.

For the casual show viewer, this news probably does come as a major shock. However, there had been an undercurrent of speculation regarding this for quite a while now.

Carly even moved into a new home with Bella and Charlie recently, without really explaining the circumstances. There had even been some rumors swirling right around Charlie’s birth, and spoiler king Reality Steve noted via Twitter he’d known about this for a while.

“THIS was the story I was referring to back in Nov of 2019,” he tweeted.

At the time, Reality Steve mentioned that he’d heard about something significant going on with someone in “Bachelor Nation.” He said he had been surprised word of it hadn’t surfaced publicly yet, but he also wasn’t going to be the one to reveal the details.

Reality Steve also promised that when the news officially emerged, he’d let everybody know it was the situation he’d previously teased. Now, curious followers finally know.

This news comes not long after two other franchise splits. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone announced the end of their marriage back in February, just eight months after a lavish wedding during Bachelor in Paradise.

Then, in October, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum announced their breakup after eight years of marriage.

This revelation regarding Carly and Evan has a lot of people buzzing, and many are surprised and saddened by the announcement.