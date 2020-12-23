‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares New Bump Update: ‘Baby Could LIterally Come Any Day!’

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson will soon be welcoming her first child with husband Carson McAllister. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the DWTS star shared a bump update with her fans. She also wondered if she might even end up with a Christmas baby.

Witney posted a pair of snapshots that allowed her to show off how far she’s progressed in her pregnancy. She wore a cream-colored knit set that synced perfectly with the decor of her living room.

In the first photo, Witney smiled as she looked down at her belly. She had one hand resting against the small of her back and her other was at the top of her bump. She bent one knee forward and the knit material clung to her pregnant curves.

In the second snapshot, the Dancing with the Stars dancer maintained her smile and turned her head to look directly at the camera. In her caption, Witney noted that she was now 37 1/2 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The DWTS noted that her baby boy could arrive any day now. She’s not due until early January, but it sounded as if she was ready to go whenever her little guy was.

In fact, she mentioned that she’s slightly dilated and 80 percent effaced. She is certainly keeping close tabs on this progression, and as Dancing with the Stars fans know, her bestie Lindsay Arnold delivered her newborn Sage ahead of her due date as well.

Witney also asked her 1.2 million Instagram followers if any of them thought she might have a Christmas baby. In less than 18 hours, Witney’s post was liked more than 106,000 times and 850 commented to note their excitement for her.

Former DWTS contestants Amy Purdy and Nikki Bella commented, as did former show host Erin Andrews. Quite a few people shared their guesses regarding when they thought she would deliver, with quite a few suggesting a New Year’s delivery. Witney’s supporters will certainly be anxious to see who comes closest to guessing correctly.

“You’re such a beautiful pregnant queen. I think you’ll have him right around Christmas,” one fan detailed.

“You look absolutely amazing girly!!!” another raved.

“You look gorgeous!!,” a third user praised.

“how are you THIS stunning,” someone else questioned.

Earlier this month, as Witney hit the 35-week mark, she joked about feeling as if she’d been pregnant for 1,500 years. She may feel as if she’s been progressing slowly, but she certainly looked radiant and anxious to start her new role as a mama to her little boy.