WWE’s Carmella Flaunts Legs In Tiny Mini Skirt & Goes Topless Underneath Open Blazer In Latest Glamorous Snap

WWE superstar Carmella, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 23, and treated her 2.8 million followers to a leggy display while posing in front of a graffiti-covered wall.

The image depicted the blond beauty standing with a hand on one of her hips, strutting her stuff in a tiny blue mini-skirt and matching blazer.

The outfit showed off the wrestler’s sun-kissed physique as the skirt left little to the imagination. She also went topless underneath her upper-half attire, revealing her toned stomach and a small hint of sideboob.

Carmella topped off the outfit with a pair of glamorous heels that exposed her feet and black toenails. She wore her hair in a wavy style for the occasion, and her blond locks met in the middle as they dangled below her shoulders toward her chest area.

The graffiti wall backdrop was a combination of colors, including yellow, green and black. While the background was messy and gritty, it complemented Carmella’s glamor perfectly as she’s known for bringing plenty of attitude to her performances. They don’t call her “The Princess of Staten Island” for nothing, after all.

Despite playing an arrogant heel on WWE television, Carmella didn’t show that side of her persona in her latest upload. She used the accompanying caption to express her gratitude for her good fortunes, which went down well with her adoring fans.

Over 30,000 people hit the like button within an hour of the snap hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of her fans and peers even shared their appreciation for the Friday Night SmackDown standout in the comments section.

“HOW CAN SOMEONE BE THIS PRETTY,” gushed one Instagrammer.

Friday Night SmackDown‘s Natalya also made an appearance and shared her appreciation for Carmella’s fashion via her own Instagram.

“I love this outfit,” the former Women’s Champion wrote.

“You are awesome and look great,” a third Instagrammer noted.

Billie Kay, Kayla Braxton and other WWE personnel had compliments to spare for the wrestler as well. Even though she antagonizes them on television, Carmella’s peers just can’t get enough of her style.

Carmella has tantalized her followers on several occasions lately. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a snap of her rocking a tiny string bikini that barely covered her assets. The image went down a storm on social media.

Fans of Carmella’s wrestling will also be able to see her in action on the next edition of the blue brand’s weekly show, which is set to air this Friday.