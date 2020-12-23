Vicky Aisha Goes Braless & Flashes Major Cleavage In Tinseled Xmas Cardigan: ‘How Festive Are You Feeling’

Vicky Aisha spoiled her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a special pre-holiday treat. She took to social media on Wednesday, December 23 and flaunt her voluminous assets in a sparkling festive outfit.

The model looked smoking hot in a carefully-constructed ensemble. Vicky rocked a red-and-green cardigan that skimmed over her voluptuous curves. The knitted garment had silver tinsel and Christmas baubles pinned it for a sparkly effect. She did not button the sweater and chose to leave it open to show off her smooth décolletage. She put her ample cleavage on display, as well as her toned abs, as she posed for the camera.

Vicky styled her hair in a middle-part and wore her locks loose. Her blond tresses tumbled down her back and shoulders in a gentle cascade.

The influencer posed in front of a wooden wall. The grain of the wood contrasted sharply with Vicky’s glitzy appearance and gave the pic a rustic edge. Behind her, fairy lights added a magical touch to the photo. It also provided extra lighting for the shot.

Vicky stood in a three-quarter pose. She thrust her chest forward and relaxed her shoulders. She aimed her blue eyes at the lens and slightly widened them. The blond then pouted and smiled for the camera for a sizzling shot.

In her caption, the bombshell teased her audience. She wanted to know how much of the holiday spirit they were feeling. However, she also used the knit as the ultimate ten on her scale. She added a star emoji to her words.

Vicky’s fans loved the update and immediately showered her with attention. It immediately racked up more than 13,000 likes and more than 250 comments. Her fans waxed lyrical as they complimented her beauty and sang her praises.

The social media star received quite a few offers. One admirer asked if Vicky was taken.

“Are you single? Can we date?” they wanted to know.

Another wished that they could spend some time with her.

“Would love to spend a Christmas with you,” they wrote on her feed.

A follower offered their opinion about Vicky’s ensemble.

“That cardigan is so festive it’s barely hanging on,” they teased.

A fourth Instagram user was honest about the way that they were feeling. Nevertheless, they loved Vicky’s update.

“Not feeling festive at all but liking the way you’re looking in that cardigan,” they gushed before adding a slew of emoji.

Vicky has already updated her feed three times this week. The Inquisitr reported that in one of those uploads, she bared her thong-clad booty and wanted to know if her followers liked her in green. It appeared as if they were fans of the underwear because the snap racked up more than 39,000 likes.