WWE News: Decorated Hall Of Famer Declares Interest In Huge Comeback Match Against Current Champion

WWE legend Trish Stratus was a guest on the latest edition of the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast. During the interview, the Hall of Famer was asked if she’d come out of retirement to face any current superstar, to which she replied that she’d like to face Sasha Banks.

As quoted by Fightful, Stratus revealed that she has a lot of respect for the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Hall of Famer even compared “The Boss” to some WWE legends who she had a rapport with during her own in-ring days.

“Sasha and I have this thing that fans want to see and deep down, I want to see. I love her so much and respect her as a person, as an athlete, as a performer, and as a friend. I love what she does in the ring. Sometimes you get in the ring and you have this thing. Lita and I had it, Mickie [James] and I had it, Victoria and I had it. It’s something that when you get in there, you just know something is going to happen.”

Stratus went on to say that Banks reminds her of those superstars, despite having never faced her in the ring. She recalled a brief exchange the pair had during a Royal Rumble match that Stratus returned for, and said that it was clear they could create something special if they had to work a program.

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that she’d only come back for an angle that was “challenging,” “stimulating” and desired by the fans. According to Stratus, Banks ticks all of those boxes, though she stressed that they don’t have anything cooking at the moment.

The good news, however, is that both parties are interested in turning the dream showdown into a reality. Banks has frequently expressed her interest in taking on the Hall of Famer, whom she has cited as one of her heroes and inspirations in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Banks revealed that she wants to wrestle Stratus at the next Evolution pay-per-view. The company hasn’t announced a second edition of the female-exclusive event as of this writing, but Banks remains hopeful that the event will happen.

Of course, the timing of Stratus teasing the dream showdown is interesting. The 2021 WrestleMania season is on the horizon, and a bout of this ilk would fit in well at the company’s biggest show of the year.

Banks has defeated most other competitors on the roster already, and stepping into the squared circle with a legend seems like a natural progression.