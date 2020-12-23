Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Increasingly Worried About Sonny

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode suggest that the search for Sonny might not be a very productive one. Jason brought Carly to the bridge where the mobster fell and the December 23 show will bring more with their search.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Carly will be quite worried as she looks for her husband. General Hospital teasers indicate that she will try to hide how worried she is, which seemingly will be a sign of just how anxious she is feeling.

From the sounds of things, Jason and Carly may not be successful in finding Sonny near the site of the bridge. Jason hid his presence and involvement from the police, and he will surely feel it’s important to keep it that way.

They don’t want the authorities to know that Sonny was with Julian during those last moments. Unfortunately, means that they also won’t be able to utilize the police for help now.

It sounds as if Carly might head back to Port Charles and try to keep her other loved ones from learning that Sonny is missing. Julian’s body was found, and the police know he’d been shot. That last thing the mob boss needs now is to be tied to that situation.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

Carly will surely try to keep Jordan or anyone else with the PCPD from learning that Sonny is missing. She certainly won’t want Cyrus to find out, and she may try to hold this back from Michael and her other loved ones too.

There will not be new episodes of General Hospital airing on Thursday or Friday this week. Next Monday, she will successfully manage to keep others from figuring out how much she knows about what’s happened.

Next Tuesday, she will receive a visit from someone unexpected. That could be Sonny, but General Hospital spoilers signal that it’ll be someone else.

How soon will Sonny and Carly be reunited? General Hospital viewers may be left hanging on this front for a while.

Wednesday’s episode will also feature a Christmas Eve gathering for the Ashford crew. Molly and TJ will spend the evening with Curtis and Jordan, and chances seem good that there will be some tense moments here.

Curtis was furious with Jordan for hiding the Taggert situation from him. In addition, Molly is still anxious at times over hiding the one-night stand she had with Brando from TJ. Will they all be able to set these worries aside to enjoy the evening as a family?

At some point, Portia will give Curtis some advice. General Hospital teasers also note that Michael will cross paths with Lucas, and he somehow catches the doctor off-guard. Could Michael perhaps reach out to Lucas to invite him to spend some time with Wiley?

Sasha will tear into Brando over something, and it looks like the Christmas holiday will be a complicated one for many people in Port Charles.