‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Bombshell Body In A Bra & Leggings After Baby: ‘7 Weeks Postpartum’

Lindsay Arnold wowed her army of over 911,000 Instagram fans by sharing a sizzling new shot that showed off her post-baby body. The photo was added to her feed on December 22, and it’s been getting noticed for several different reasons.

The image was snapped selfie-style, and saw the Dancing With the Stars pro posing in front of a mirror. She held her phone near her side and placed the opposite hand on her hip as she wore a smile on her face. The dancer posed next to her curly-haired pooch, who seemed to be very interested in what she was doing. Lindsay stood in a bedroom that featured a bold accent wall and a chic bed with a tufted headboard. The rest of the space was nicely decorated, and a few baby items could also be seen, including a bassinet and a diaper pail.

In the caption of the update, Lindsay shared with fans that she is 7 weeks postpartum, and she is “feeling grateful” that she can workout again as she flaunted her fit figure in an all-black outfit.

Lindsay wore a tight black bra with only one thick shoulder strap that left her muscular shoulder and arms on display. It had a tight band that was snug on her ribs, and its scanty cut revealed her toned abs. She paired the look with a set of leggings that were equally as hot. She wore the waistband of the garment high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The body of the leggings had a few mesh panels that exposed her skin underneath. Lindsay also went barefoot for the photo op.

She styled her long, blond locks with a center part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, she also plugged her fitness program, offering a seven-day free trial for anyone who was interested in testing it out.

Within hours of the update being shared on her feed, it’s earned more than 40,000 likes and 170 comments from fans. Most Instagrammers were quick to applaud Lindsay on her incredible post-baby body.

“You look amazing but still take it easy you are still healing inside. Love you beautiful mama,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look beautiful and amazing, Lindsay! Hope y’all have an amazing Christmas!” another fan wrote.

“You are so freaking gorgeous!!!!!” a third chimed in with the addition of a few hearts.

“Best feeling ever!!!! Especially after a csection,” one more exclaimed.