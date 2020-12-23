Spanish Bombshell Evangelina Anderson Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Strapless Metallic Bikini

Spanish actress Evangelina Anderson recently updated her Instagram feed with a smoking-hot pic. The star rocked a metallic bikini that clung to her curves like a second skin. Of course, the offering sparked a frenzy among her 2.4 million followers.

The wife and mother-of-three flaunted her insane curves in the strapless bikini, which was a unique combination of both sexy and chic. The molded cups provided firm support and kept her bust looking perky, while the lack of straps provided an unobstructed view of her glowing décolletage. Evangelina flaunted her voluptuous cleavage as she posed for the camera.

She wore matching bottoms on her lower half. The thong sat high on her hips, and it also featured a gorgeous knot detail in the front. The skimpy number drew the eye toward her pert booty, rounded hips, and slim thighs.

The influencer’s flat stomach took center stage in the five pics that she posted on social media on Wednesday. She put her toned abs and slim waist on display in the racy little number.

The 37-year-old styled her dark blond mane in an off-center part. She let her tresses cascade down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

Evangelina accessorized with classic shades that complemented the ensemble. She rounded off her look with a delicate necklace and bangle, and large hoop earrings to frame her face.

Evangelina posed in a stunning landscape. According to her geotag, the photos were taken in Marbella, Spain. In the background, aloes, succulents, and shrubs dominated the space. It was a bright day, and the sunlight enveloped her.

In the first photo, Evangelina stood in profile. She allowed her admirers to take in her titillating curves as she put one leg in front of the other. She swept her hair away from her face and pursed her lips.

The rest of the photos captured Evangelina modeling the bikini in a variety of poses. She showed off her flawless physique as she worked the camera. In her caption, according to Google Translate, she wrote that the swimsuit was from La Reveche.

The model’s fans lavished her with love. The update has already garnered more than 48,000 likes since she posted it three hours ago. Many of her followers also sang her praises. The majority of the comments were in Spanish, while others showed their appreciation with heart, flame, or heart-eyed emoji.

“Very good style,” one fan raved.

“Simply stunning,” another offered.

A third Instagrammer compared Evangelina to a divine being.

“My goddess, my queen, you are so beautiful!” they gushed.