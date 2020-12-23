Laurence Bédard Sizzles In See-Through Panties For Hot New Update

Laurence Bédard tantalized many of her almost 3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 23, with her most recent update. The Canadian stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself clad in a lacy lingerie set that did her curves nothing but favors.

For the shoot, Bédard posed in front of a dark, plain background that kept the focus on her. She had her back toward the camera, putting her pert booty front and center. Turning her head to the left, Bédard glanced at viewer from over her shoulder, curling her lips in a half-smile and keeping her eyes focused.

Bédard was dressed in a black two-piece set crafted out of solid and lacy materials. The panties were the star of the show, featuring a cheeky back that highlighted her tight glutes. It was see-through with floral designs that prevented it from being too racy. The bra had an underwire structure and thin, adjustable straps. As per a tag, the lingerie was from Marie Mur.

She wore her dark red hair parted on the side and styled in a short, wavy bob. Bédard revealed via the tag that the shoot was taken by the photographer known on Instagram as Donat.

Her post proved to be a hit with her fans. In under an hour, it has already attracted more than 26,700 likes and upwards of 280 comments. Many of them used the occasion to remark on some specific tats and other attributes, while others simply took to the comments section to express their overall admiration for Bédard.

“You’re just too much [hot face] [two fire emoji] please can I post this one my page x,” one user teased, adding a smiley after the words.

“I love all of your beautiful tattoos, that back piece tho,” replied another one of her fans.

“Most beautiful lady, absolutely gorgeous, have a nice Christmas season, do you have new tattoo projects in mind for 2021?” chimed in a third admirer.

“But are you as perfect as in the photos? Or some very small [kiss mark emoji] you’ve got it?,” raved a fourth follower.

Bédard seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted another sizzling picture earlier this week, one that saw her rocking a sheer bodysuit from Pretty Little Thing. She was sitting on a bed while sporting the one-piece that included a solid bodice and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. She paired it with a matching skirt that was equally see-through. It rose above her navel, highlighting her slim waist.