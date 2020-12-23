‘The View’ Star Sara Haines Shares Surprise Snap Of Her Exciting New Job

This nighttime gig will co-star 'Jeopardy' winners James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter

The View star Sara Haines shared a snap announcing her exciting new job as the host of the game show The Chase. The pic, which showed Sara on the set, was added to her Instagram, to the delight of her 310,000 followers. They hit the “like” button over 7,000 times thus far. The Chase is a remake of a popular British production that first hit the airwaves in 2009.

Sara will oversee the fun, which will pit some of the smartest contestants that have ever appeared on a quiz series against one another to show off their skills against a genius who will attempt to stop them from winning prizes.

The eight-episode series will be hosted by Sara and star Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time contestants James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. These three competitors will use their wits to face off against the Chaser. James, Ken, and Brad will be challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Fans of The View host were thrilled to learn about her new gig.

“That’s so awesome, congratulations to you!” penned one fan.

“I love you so much. I am so glad to see you back on The View and now, on this,” wrote a second follower.

“You will do excellent. I will only watch because you are hosting,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Sara, so looking forward to seeing this. This is amazing news, so thrilled for you,” claimed a fourth fan.

The Chase first made its American debut in 2013 on The Game Show Network and was previously hosted by Brooke Burns. It ran for four seasons, reported Screen Rant.

It will debut on Thursday, January 7 sandwiched between the debuts of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The Hustler, per an ABC press release.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will welcome celeb competitors to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won will go to a charity of their choice.

The Hustler will follow five competitors as they collaborate to answer trivia questions worth $10,000 each, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, the Hustler, already knows the answers but must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize, noted ABC.