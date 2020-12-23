Mitch McConnell Left In ‘No-Win Situation’ After Donald Trump’s Surprise Demand For $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Mitch McConnell has been put in a difficult spot after Donald Trump’s surprise demand that Americans receive a $2,000 stimulus check in the latest COVID-19 relief bill, a new report from Business Insider indicates.

As lawmakers in Congress were completing a new bill that included $600 direct payments to Americans, Trump released a statement blasting many aspects of the deal and saying the payment was inadequate. As noted, his call was quickly embraced by Democratic leadership, which could now create a difficult decision for McConnell.

“Democrats cheered his demand, piling pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and leaving him in a no-win situation,” the report noted.

Many Democratic leaders have already begun pressing McConnell, including Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“I’m in. Whaddya say, Mitch?” he tweeted. “Let’s not get bogged down with ideological offsets and unrelated items and just DO THIS! The American people deserve it.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi jumped at the president’s suggestion as well, saying she was prepared to immediately move through legislation that would reflect his call for a $2,000 stimulus to Americans.

Business Insider pointed out that McConnell had been fighting against a larger stimulus for months, but now must decide whether he gives in to Trump’s call and goes back on his stance or blocks it and takes the blame for sinking what has quickly become a bipartisan push.

Many believe the president’s demand will throw a wrench into the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff races, which will determine which party controls the chamber going forward. As Fox News columnist Tyler Olsen pointed out, the pair of Democrats running in the race have already backed the proposal for a larger check and are using it as “a cudgel with which to hammer their incumbent Republican opponents.” If both were to win, it would bring the Senate into a 50-50 tie, allowing incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties and ending McConnell’s power over legislation.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

McConnell has not yet indicated whether he will support the new proposal, even as Democrats in the House are scrambling to put it into action. As CBS News reported, they were putting together a proposal that would approve the $2,000 checks and could call for a vote on it Christmas Eve. As the report noted, the House had already passed a $3 trillion relief package back in May that included $1,200 for adults and children with up to $6,000 per household, but McConnell had refused to bring it to the Senate floor for a vote.