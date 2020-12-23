WWE Legend Torrie Wilson, 45, Flaunts Her Body In Tiny Shorts & Belly Shirt While Dancing To Upbeat Music

Torrie Wilson, 45, found herself in an upbeat mood this week as she took to social media and danced for her admirers. The WWE Hall Famer uploaded a video to Instagram in which she busted some moves and flaunted her athletic physique, much to the delight of her one million followers.

Wilson was dressed in her workout gear for the occasion, which was comprised of an orange belly shirt, white shorts and athletic leg tape. She also sported a blue sports vest underneath, which was visible when she lifted her arms in the air during her impressive routine.

The outfit showed off the retired wrestler’s toned abs and enviable legs, but it was her actions that caught the eye of her followers.

The blond bombshell held a multi-colored ball in her hand and bounced around the room, rocking out to some techno music. The Hall of Famer looked stunning as she smiled enthusiastically while moving in time to the beat, and she encouraged everyone else to do the same.

In the accompanying caption, Wilson said that the right music can be an instant mood changer. She also asked her followers what their favorite songs are for improving their mood and told them to start celebrating.

Wilson’s admirers appreciated the upload and sentiment, too. The clip has received thousands of likes and views as of this writing. Some of Wilson’s supporters also took to the comments section to share some kind words for the blond beauty.

“Awww siz!! You make me smile,” gushed Lisa Marie Varon on Instagram. Some wrestling fans will know Varon as Victoria or Tara, depending on which promotions they watch.

Rob Van Dam, who also competed in WWE during Wilson’s tenure there, made an appearance via his own Instagram, commenting on Wilson’s unorthodox exercise routine.

“I do the same workout,” he joked, followed by a laughing emoji.

“I love your energy Torrie,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

Trish Stratus, Candice Michelle and other figures from Wilson’s WWE days showed her some love as well, which made for a fun and nostalgic reunion in the replies.

Wilson has been an entertaining presence on social media in recent times, tantalizing her admires with uploads that have allowed her to show off her personality and in-shape figure. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she took to the image-sharing platform earlier this month and fell out of her dress with a big smile on her face.