Bri Teresi Sizzles In Racy Purple Lingerie

Bri Teresi was a total smokeshow on Tuesday, December 22, in her most recent Instagram post. The American Maxim took to the social media app to share with her 1.1 million followers a smoldering snapshot of herself clad in a barely there lingerie set that highlighted her incredible curves.

Teresi was photographed on a balcony overlooking a tree-dotted area. According to her geotag, she was in Auburn, California, her hometown, as indicated on the website Famous Birthdays.

She faced the photographer while propping one leg forward and arching her back, highlighting the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and curvy hips.

Teresi rocked a light purple two-piece that complemented her sun-kissed skin and blond hair. It included a skimpy bra that mainly consisted of an underwire structure, thin straps and a bit of lace to cover her assets. The strategically placed designs kept the garment within Instagram’s community guidelines.

On her lower body, Teresi wore a pair of matching bottoms with similar flower details along the top edge. She tugged at the thin sides with her hands, showcasing her hips.

In the caption, greeted her fans and asked them if they like her new set. She also revealed that the two-piece was courtesy of Honey Birdette, a brand she often partners up with and promotes on her social media.

Unsurprisingly, the post drew quite a lot of attention from her admirers. In under a day, it has garnered more than 12,500 likes and upwards of 375 comments. They took to the comments section to compliment Teresi’s beauty and to point out her sensuality, complimenting her outfit and pose.

“I have a couple of golf balls and a club you can use while wearing that set,” one user wrote.

“BRI!!! My Gawd Girl!! CAN YOU GET ANY CUTER!” replied another fan.

“Man I’m in snow in Canada, seeing u in that already warm me up,” a third follower chimed in.

“Beyond stunning on you and any lingerie you wear would just shine so bright and wow on you,” added a fourth admirer.

Teresi’s new update will fit right in with her feed’s content. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently posted a racy video that showed her rocking a bright red bodysuit while wearing a buffalo check hat. She unbuttoned her top to her mid-chest, revealing plenty of cleavage. To complete her look, she paired her suit with nude knit socks that rose to her mid-thighs. Teresi posed with her legs apart in a snowy location in Lake Tahoe.