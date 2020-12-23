Many Of Donald Trump’s Senior Staff Aren’t Showing Up For Work Anymore As His Time Winds Down, Report Says

Donald Trump continues his public quest to overturn the results of the presidential election and remain in office, but a new report indicates that staff in the White House are preparing for the end of his presidency — and some have even stopped showing up for work.

Trump continues to claim that the election was stolen from him through massive nationwide fraud, though has not been able to back these claims with evidence and has lost a series of court battles seeking to overturn the results. While he has shown no sign that he would concede to Joe Biden, a report from Weijia Jiang of CBS News noted that White House staff have already received an email from Trump’s executive office detailing directions on the departure process.

Jiang noted on Twitter that employees start leaving the week of January 4, though some have already checked out and simply stopped coming in to the White House. Their absence has caused something of a power vacuum, Jiang suggested, which has allowed some to seize influence and push the voting fraud conspiracy theories with Trump.

“WH sources say senior staff isn’t even showing up anymore, one explanation for why Sidney Powell can come and go as she pleases. Some employees have already started other jobs. And if there was any illusion about a Hail Mary, last night’s email intercepted,” she reported.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump may be adopting a similar strategy. As The Inquisitr reported, he has come under fire for largely disappearing from the public eye in the weeks since Election Day, even as COVID-19 cases have reached all-time highs and deaths have surged across all areas of the country. A report from CNN indicated that he has mostly given up on carrying out his official duties, instead spending his time pushing conspiracy theories about the victory being stolen from him.

Trump has even let the crusade to overturn the results of the race take over other parts of the job.

“Through it all, Trump has mostly abandoned the day-to-day running of government,” the outlet noted.

“At a Cabinet meeting last week, he spent much of the time complaining about his suspicions of voter fraud, according to a person familiar with the matter, leaving some attendees puzzled at the point of the gathering.”

Trump did step into COVID-19 stimulus negotiations this week, issuing a public statement saying that the $600 planned as a direct stimulus to Americans was inadequate, calling for $2,000 to be given instead.