‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Eric, Ridge & Brooke Remember Stephanie, Zoe Fumes At Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 24 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will endear herself to her husband and father-in-law. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is upset when her sister pitches up at the mansion, and everyone gathers for the annual holiday dinner, per The TV Guide.

Enemies put aside their differences, and guilty feelings are brushed away at the Forrester mansion party, per The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers.

Brooke’s Special Gift

This year, Brooke will pay homage to the first Forrester matriarch, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Her thoughtful gift will touch Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) as they remember the woman who used to be a formidable force in their lives.

Brooke’s gift will have father and son talking about the good old days when Stephanie still ruled the roost with an iron fist. They will reminisce about Stephanie’s larger-than-life personality.

Of course, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) may feel a tad squeamish when she notes that Eric and Brooke are still close. Brooke pressed Eric to divorce her at the start of the year, which led to Quinn nearly breaking up “Bridge.” Tensions are still high between Quinn and Brooke as they have to face each other on the holiday.

From the #BoldandBeautiful family to yours, happy holidays! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ugYZ30AVjd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2020

Zoe Fumes At Paris’ Arrival

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe will be furious when Paris arrives at the party. She is even more upset when she realizes that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) asked her little sister to be his guest.

The model struggles with her jealousy as she watches Paris and Zende flirt at the soiree. She will be even more upset when Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) announces that he wants Paris to work for the Forrester Foundation. Zoe feels as if her whole world is falling apart as her sister draws closer to Zende, and she is helpless to stop it.

However, all ill feelings will be put aside once the festive spirit kicks in. The Forresters, Spencers, Logans, and Buckinghams will take part in some singing and eating as they enjoy each other’s company.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are still blissfully unaware that their partners cheated on them. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) decide to enjoy the evening with everyone else.

As for Quinn, she’s glad to be part of the family again. Eric has forgiven her, and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has proven her loyalty to her. When Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) join the celebration, her circle will be complete.

In the video above, a few Bold and the Beautiful cast members wish their viewers a happy holiday.