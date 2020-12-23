Kim Cattrall Says She’s ‘Lucky’ To Have A Choice In Roles She Takes As ‘SATC’ Co-Stars Reportedly Eye Reboot

The 'Sex and the City' alum says she's glad she's in a position to have choices for her career path.

Kim Cattrall is feeling “lucky” about her career amid rumors of a Sex and the City reboot that she won’t be a part of.

After it was reported that the HBO romantic comedy-drama could make a return to TV in the near future, the 64-year-old actress is happy she is in the position to make her own decisions about her career instead of feeling like she “has” to do something.

“I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, I have,” Cattrall told the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, available via Acast. “It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

Cattrall, who currently stars in the Fox drama Filthy Rich, also addressed the backlash she received when she publicly stated she would not participate in future projects for the Sex and the City franchise because she did not have a good experience working with some of her co-stars. The actress revealed that some of the things viewers wrote to her were “astonishing,” and that some irate SATC fans told her that they are “miserable” at their jobs, so she could be miserable, too.

Of her decision to end her relationship with the Sex and the City franchise, Cattrall admitted the series was groundbreaking and that it was “fun” to be in new territory but that she did the right thing by leaving.

“Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame,” she admitted. “The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird.”

Cattrall’s comments came just as a “well-placed industry insider” told Page Six that Sex and The City will get a limited reboot on HBO Max, and it will include all of the original stars except Cattrall, who played PR powerhouse Samantha Jones on the Emmy-winning series from 1998 to 2004 and in two big-screen movies.

As for Cattrall’s SATC co-stars, they didn’t get pigeonholed in their roles on the long-running dramedy. All went on to new television projects following the show’s end.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the show’s narrator Carrie Bradshaw, returned to HBO to star in the drama, Divorce, for three seasons. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) has starred in multiple TV shows, most recently Ratched, while Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) starred in the series Bad Teacher. Davis also scored a multi-season voice role on the children’s program Miss Spider’s Sunnypatch Friends.