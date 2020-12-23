NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Thomas Bryant, Robin Lopez, Ish Smith & Draft Pick For Andre Drummond

The Washington Wizards put themselves in a better situation to win when they swapped John Wall for Russell Westbrook in the 2020 offseason. However, there are still plenty of things the Wizards could do to achieve their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season. In order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the 2021 championship title, they could consider surrounding Westbrook and Bradley Beal with more star power before the trade deadline.

One of the players who the Wizards could target on the trade market is All-Star center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Bleacher Report, the Wizards may consider sending a package that includes Thomas Bryant, Robin Lopez, Ish Smith, and a future second-round pick to the Cavaliers in exchange for Drummond.

Though he’s possibly a one-year rental, trading for Drummond would still make a lot of sense for the Wizards. Successfully acquiring him before the trade deadline would address one of their major weakness and make them “playoff-worthy” next season.

“Rebounding could still be an issue for a team that wants to get Bradley Beal and Westbrook as many extra shot opportunities as possible. Drummond once again led the NBA in rebounding and is a two-time All-Star. His Cleveland Cavaliers are still very much rebuilding, meaning any reasonable offer should be considered. The Wizards would have to send back a package of Thomas Bryant, Robin Lopez and Ish Smith to match salaries, with a future second-round pick likely needed to incentivize the deal. A starting five of Westbrook, Beal, Rui Hachimura, Bertans and Drummond should be playoff-worthy.”

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Aside from being a solid rebounder, Drummond would also give the Wizards a very reliable scoring option under the basket and a quality rim protector. Last season, the 27-year-old center averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, per Basketball-Reference. His arrival in Washington would enable them to form their own “Big Three” with Westbrook and Beal.

Drummond may not have shown any indication that he’s no longer happy in Cleveland but at this point in his career, he would undeniably be better off playing for a legitimate playoff contender instead of wasting his prime on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers. The Wizards may not be considered one of the top favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but compared to the Cavaliers, they have a more realistic chance of reaching the postseason.