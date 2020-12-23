Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Revealing Crop Top & Jeans: ‘Smiling Because It’s Almost Christmas’

Alexa Collins modeled another sexy outfit in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The blond bombshell shared a series of two images that saw her in the same hot look.

The first photo in the set captured the model posing slightly off-center. She stood in front of a weathered console table, and there was a birdcage that was filled with trinkets on top. Alexa had her chest facing toward the camera and placed her hands in front of her waist. She averted her gaze into the distance while wearing a smile on her face. The second image in the deck saw Alexa standing in the same spot but it took a more serious tone as Alexa met the lens with a serious stare.

Alexa looked incredible in a curve-hugging outfit that perfectly suited her svelte frame. A tag in the post indicated that the ensemble was from PrettyLittleThing. On her upper half, she wore a black crop top that showcased her rock hard abs. It had long sleeves that were tight on her arms and a slight turtleneck top that covered her collar. The garment’s scooping neckline also revealed an eyeful of cleavage.

She teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans that were equally as hot. The garment had a thick waistband that was worn high on her navel, accentuating her tiny frame and hourglass curves. It proceeded to fit tightly on her shapely thighs. In one of the photos, Alexa playfully tugged at the belt loops to expose even more skin for her eager audience.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled over her shoulders and chest. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a dainty silver ring on each hand. In the caption, Alexa shared that she was “smiling because it’s almost Christmas.” Within minutes of the update going live on her feed, it’s amassed more than 9,400 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users commented on the photo to let Alexa know she looks amazing, while a few more wished her a Merry Christmas. Several others opted to use emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous as always. My favorite model on IG for sure,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“As usual looking charming beautiful smile,” a second fan chimed in.

“Irresistibly Beautiful with an extremely beautiful smile,” a third wrote with a series of flames on the end of their comment.

“Gorgeous absolutely gorgeous and all your pictures are always so classy,” one more raved.