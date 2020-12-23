Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Revealing Crop Top & Jeans: ‘Smiling Because It’s Almost Christmas’

Alexa Collins modeled another sexy outfit in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The blond bombshell shared a series of two images that saw her in the same hot look.

The first photo in the set captured the model posing slightly off-center. She stood in front of a weathered console table, and there was a birdcage filled with trinkets on top of it. Alexa had her chest to the camera and placed her hands in front of her waist. She averted her gaze to a point off-frame, while wearing a smile on her face. The second image in the deck captured Alexa standing in the same spot, but it had a more serious tone as she met the lens with a serious stare.

Alexa looked incredible in a curve-hugging outfit that perfectly suited her svelte frame. A tag in the post indicated that the ensemble was from PrettyLittleThing. On her upper half, she wore a black crop top that showcased her rock-hard abs. It had long sleeves that were tight on her arms and a high neck that covered her collarbone. A large cutout in the center revealed an eyeful of cleavage.

She teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans. The garment had a thick waistband worn high on her navel, accentuating her slim frame and hourglass curves. The jeans proceeded to fit tightly on her shapely thighs. In one of the photos, Alexa playfully tugged at the belt loops to expose even more skin for her eager audience.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled over her shoulders and chest. She kept her accessories simple, sporting dainty silver rings on each hand. In the caption, Alexa shared that she was “smiling because it’s almost Christmas.” Within minutes of the update going live on her feed, it’s amassed more than 9,400 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users commented on the photo to let Alexa know she looks amazing, while a few more wished her a Merry Christmas. Others opted to use emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous as always. My favorite model on IG for sure,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“As usual looking charming beautiful smile,” a second fan chimed in.

“Irresistibly Beautiful with an extremely beautiful smile,” a third wrote with a series of flames.

“Gorgeous absolutely gorgeous and all your pictures are always so classy,” one more raved.