Kayla Erin Smolders In Latex Corset And Christmas-Themed Underwear

Kayla Erin treated her 838,000 Instagram followers to a smoldering new update on Tuesday, December 21. The Australian cosplayer and Instagram model took to the social media app to post a Christmas-inspired photo that featured her clad in a racy ensemble that combined a corset and an underwear set that oozed sex appeal.

For the picture, Erin sat on a rug with a few festive ornaments around her. She faced the camera, kicking her legs to the side and taking one hand behind her neck.

Erin rocked a black latex corset that accentuated her waist. She teamed it with a red bra boasting a bandeau cut with fluffy white details along the top edge and a black bow in the middle. Her matching panties also had the same white detail on the front.

She wore a pair of black gloves that rose above her elbow and similar stockings to spice things up.

Erin wore her orange hair parted on the side, sweeping the bangs to the left, and styled in messy strands that she pulled over her shoulder. Bright red lipstick completed her look.

In the caption, Erin asked her fans what their plans are for the upcoming holiday.

The post has garnered more than 21,500 likes and over 125 comments within a day of going live. Her followers took to the comments section to engage with Erin’s caption and respond to her question, while also using the opportunity to shower her with compliments.

“Well my mom has surgery in 2 days, for a replacement pacemaker, will pick her up on Christmas day and bring her home to recover.. Other than that nothing,” one of her fans shared.

“Gonna jump in the pool, drink lots of champagne and tell my girlfriend I love her,” replied another user.

“My girlfriend is meeting my parents for the first time this Christmas. Very nervous,” a third one chimed in, and Erin wished her fan good luck.

“Stay the f*** home,” added a fourth user, including a red heart at the end.

Erin is well known among her fans for sharing images of herself clad in different costumes and cosplays. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a side-by-side collage that saw her dressed as Lola Bunny, the popular Looney Tunes character created by Warner Bros. She posed on a fluffy white rug while rocking a crop top with blue seams and a pair of matching booty shorts. In both pictures, she held a basketball while striking sexy poses.