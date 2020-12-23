Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Racy Bikini Throwback

Vanessa Hudgens is giving her fans a racy look at her bikini body of the past.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture that had her wearing a string bikini that showed off her incredible physique. The High School Musical star tugged at the bottom of her two-piece swimsuit as she flashed a smile to the camera, with the skimpy swimwear giving a glimpse of her well-toned stomach. The photo had originally been shared by Hearts of Sun Swim, a swimwear brand she has partnered with in the past to model some of their swimsuits.

The bikini snap may be an attempt to capture some of the sun and warmth that Hudgens is now missing due to her work. As the Daily Record noted, she has been in cold and wet Edinburgh, Scotland, to film a new Netflix movie and hasn’t been able to get out much. Hudgens just celebrated her 32nd birthday, but the report noted that she was prevented from celebrating it due to the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“Vanessa planned a party for her birthday last week but was told it couldn’t go ahead due to COVID,” a source told the outlet. “She’d hoped to be able to celebrate her big day here but understands the restrictions and why they’re in place.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The swimsuit snap was a hit beyond social media, earning a write-up from The Daily Mail that had some praise for Hudgens and her outfit, which included a belly ring and a leopard print bucket hat.

“Vanessa let her natural beauty shine through as she wore minimal make-up while giving a cheeky smile to the camera from the shallow end of an outdoor pool,” the outlet noted.

Hudgens has shared a number of swimsuit photos on her Instagram feed, though in recent days she has been in more of a festive mood when showing off to her fans. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to Instagram earlier to share a picture of herself with a group of pals who recreated an iconic scene from the movie Mean Girls. Hudgens dressed up in some Santa Claus-themed lingerie and high-heeled boots, matching her friends as they recreated a scene from the comedy where a group of girls wore the racy outfits for a performance of the song “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The picture captured some viral attention, racking up more than 500,000 likes and earning plenty of complimentary comments for Hudgens and her friends.