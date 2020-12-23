Natalie Roser Slays In Lacy Underwear That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Natalie Roser was a full bombshell in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.3 million fans on Tuesday, December 22. The Australian model and entrepreneur took to the photo-sharing platform to upload a video that saw her smoldering in a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The video-clip captured Roser standing in an elegant kitchen as she moved her hips while holding a light blue coffee mug. She faced the camera throughout, adjusting her bra and panties as she turned to the right, drawing attention to her pert booty. Toward the end, she glanced into the lens and flashed a bright, wide smile.

Roser rocked a black two-piece set for a dark and classic look. It included a lacy bra with no underwire, creating a comfy fit. The cups were partially see-through, though the design prevented it from showing too much skin. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that she pulled up high, baring her hips and shapely legs.

Roser wore her blond hair dramatically swept to the side and styled in loose curls that hung down her back and over her shoulder. She kept her look simple, wearing just a pair of silver hoop earrings.

In the caption, Roser revealed that her outfit was from Rose & Bare, the brand of beach and underwear she founded and runs.

In under a day, the post has attracted nearly 30,000 likes and more than 755 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Roser with praise, complimenting her beauty, body and smile.

“I like the look of your beautiful eyes,” one user raved.

“Ahh, ya look quite smashing young lady!!!! Is there anything I can get for you? Maybe another cup of coffee. I could even top it off with some Baileys Irish cream if you like? I just might have some in the refrigerator. Lol,” replied another fan.

“Not fair. Too beautiful to be true… simple but gorgeous photo,” a third admirer added.

“Your body speaks for itself. But that smile is something special,” chimed in a fourth follower.

While Roser has been using her Instagram feed to promote the new collection from her brand, she sometimes takes a break to post snippets from her modeling work. Earlier this week, she uploaded a three-part slideshow of a shoot she did for The Series Mag, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. She sizzled in a rumpled white dress with a classic V-shaped neckline and short sleeves with frills. In one shot, she pulled up dress’ skirt up, revealing sheer stockings.