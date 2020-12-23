Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Chest In Open-Front Denim With Shorts Unbuttoned: ‘I Focus On The Classics’

Lindsey wore an all-denim look while posing in front of a classic truck.

Lindsey Pelas informed her 8.7 million Instagram followers that she’s no trend chaser in her latest Instagram share.

In her caption, the model professed her love for “classics,” like the faded denim that she wore in a series of three sexy new photos. Lindsey’s look consisted of a jean jacket in a light wash that added to the piece’s vintage vibe. It had an oversize fit with silver buttons and a tie detail at the waist. The sleeves hit right below the elbow and were accented with silver button closures.

Lindsey created a shortened version of a Canadian tuxedo by partnering her coat with a pair of high-waisted, baggy denim shorts in the same wash. The bottoms featured a zipper fly with two top buttons.

The model added some major sex appeal to her ensemble by wearing her fly completely undone with the front flaps of her shorts folded down. She also left her jacket unbuttoned all the way to reveal that she had nothing on underneath it. The sides were pulled apart wide enough to display a considerable amount of her enormous cleavage without exposing too much. She added a bit of bling to her look by rocking a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Lindsey wore her blond mane arranged in twisty curls and parted down the middle. In her first image, she mussed her hair up by reaching up to grasp a handful of it with her left hand, which had her right hand resting on top of it. Her pose caused one side of her coat to rise upward and move outward so that she flashed even more of her busty chest, including an eyeful of underboob.

The model posed outdoors in front of a rusty old Dodge pickup truck with a beat-up bumper and no headlights. She kicked off her photoshoot by giving the camera a sultry look with her full pout parted. In the second shot, she could be seen smiling while she reached back to dig her fingers into her lustrous mane. She was still grinning in the final image, which captured her in the act of removing her hands from her head. A tendril of hair trailed down the center of her face.

The post proved to be popular with Lindsey’s online admirers. In less than 24 hours, her sizzling slideshow has accumulated over 90,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

“You just can’t beat the classics. There’s nothing like it,” wrote a fan who agreed with the sentiment in her caption.

“Very seductively Beautiful!” read another message.

“Nice headlights,” quipped a third Instagrammer.

