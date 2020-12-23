Tayshia Adams Reveals She’ll be ‘Bicoastal’ Following ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement

The Orange County native will keep her West Coast place and travel to the Big Apple to be with her fiance.

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams says she plans to live on two coasts while “dating” the man she is engaged to.

In a new interview on Good Morning America, seen here, the ABC reality star dished on her future plans with fiance Zac Clark. The couple’s engagement took place four months ago but was just revealed to the world on The Bachelorette finale.

Tayshia told GMA it was “beautiful” to watch her love story and Zac’s proposal play out on TV, while Zac noted that all of the reasons he fell in love with his fiancee remain true today in their “daily life.”

Tayshia, who lives in Orange County, California, also dished that the couple will be spending Christmas in Zac’s turf in New York City. But there won’t be a pre-matrimonial move to one coast right after the holidays.

“I’m going to be bicoastal,” Tayshia said. “I’ll have my place here but I’m looking forward to spending some time in New York with him and getting used to being bicoastal.”

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The couple also revealed they have no wedding plans as of now and will take their relationship slow, despite the Neil Lane bling on Tayshia’s finger.

“We’re just going with the flow at this moment,” Tayshia said. “We’re just going to date each other.”

Zac added that when their special day does come, he wants a big wedding. He noted that Tayshia may have a different opinion on that and ultimately “she’s going to get what she wants,” but he is ready to take her out in public and woo her as they decide on their future.

In a separate interview, Zac said he’s ready to turn his fiancée into a New Yorker after their faux hometown date that included a ride in a cardboard taxi cab.

“She has a one-way ticket to New York,” he told People. “We’re going to get comfortable. And I’m going to date the heck out of her!”

Many Bachelor and Bachelorette couples move in together following the show, so the fact that Zac and Tayshia will be keeping two residences is interesting. In addition, both of them have been married in the past, so it’s no wonder they don’t want to jump into their nuptials the second time around.

Of course, the lovebirds already had a “mock” wedding during one of their dream dates on The Bachelorette, so once the time does come they should have no problem exchanging vows.