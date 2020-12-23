Bindi Irwin Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Sweet IG Snap

Bindi Irwin showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram share. She posted a profile shot where she was dressed all in black to honor this precious time in her life, her first baby with her husband of less than one year, Chandler Powell. The wildlife conservationist shared in the caption of the post seen here that she was 26 weeks along. That would make her roughly just over six months pregnant.

She stated that her daughter is about the same size as a Shingleback lizard. Bindi added a second slide to the sequence of two images where she held up the reptile named Pinecone to show off its size in the post.

Bindi wrote that she was thankful for all the lovely comments she had received throughout what she called her “remarkable” pregnancy journey.

In a subsequent message, she thanked Chandler for being the most extraordinary husband and soon-to-be dad and said that she and the baby loved him beyond words.

In response, Chandler stated that his “girls” are his entire world and that he could not wait to be a dad. This was followed by a red heart and a second remark where he said the lizard was “smiling” with excitement over Bindi’s pregnancy.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Bindi’s former Dancing with the Stars co-star, Lindsay Arnold, who recently welcomed her first daughter Sage into the world, said that her pal was “beautiful.”

Other fans appeared to agree with her sentiments.

“Stevie would be such a cute name for a girl and in memory of your father! You look great,” suggested one fan.

“I love how you size your daughter based on animals,” posed a second follower.

“You are going to be a fantastic mother, I can’t wait to watch her grow up like I’ve watched you and your family over the years,” commented a third Instagram fan.

Bindi regularly keeps her followers updated on her life at The Australia Zoo, a wildlife conservation area whose work was brought to worldwide attention by Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin.

The Inquisitr reported on December 19 that they believe that Steve is with Bindi at all times. Bindi and Chandler, who live and work on the property, posted the pic with a caption that alluded to the sun, but all fans could focus on was what they believed was the spirit of her father, the late Steve Irwin, in the photo. Right on Bindi’s body, the sunshine created an orb that many believed was a sign from the Crocodile Hunter star.