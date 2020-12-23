Nazanin Mandi Wows In Figure-Hugging Jumpsuit For A Series Of Glam Pics

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The model is no stranger to looking glamorous and opted for a chic ensemble for her most recent post.

Mandi stunned in a black jumpsuit with no sleeves. The item of clothing featured a turtleneck and showed off the tattoo inked down her right arm. The figure-hugging garment showcased her curvy physique and looked drop-dead gorgeous on the star.

She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted her nails with a different color polish for each nail. Mandi accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and what is seemingly her wedding ring. She scraped back her dark hair off her face and tied back her locks.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured lying down on a fluffy carpet in front of a plain wall. She placed one hand on her hip while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped close-up. She rested her linked hands underneath her chin and showed off her multicolored nails.

In the third frame, Mandi sported a subtle pout while leaving one hand underneath her chin. On the right, you could see her pet cat sitting in the background.

In the fourth and final pic, Mandi sat up straight and flashed a radiant smile at the camera, showcasing her pearly white teeth.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Nadia Moham for helping her look glam.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 490 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“I spy a smart, kind, amazing, beauty!!!” one user wrote.

“Your photos leave me speechless every single time,” another person shared.

“You’re so gorgeous!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning!! The cat couldn’t stop staring at your beauty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a white bra that featured a blue pattern all over and lace detailing across the top. Mandi teamed the attire with matching panties and sported her shoulder-length locks down in curls.

In another photo, the bombshell beauty wore a purple lace bodysuit that was semi-sheer and had a floral pattern.